Jason Michael Jaramillo of Gillette passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. An all-night vigil took place Thursday, Nov. 18 starting at 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Jason was born Oct. 27, 1971, in Riverton, Wyoming, to Florencio (Chon) Carrizales and Nancy Carrizales.
Jason moved to Gillette after marrying his wife, Sara Jaramillo, on June 23, 2001. They both had four children, Anthony (21), Nayeli (13), and Hunter (8). On June 9, 2016, their fourth baby, Emmanuel Ernesto Jaramillo, was born sleeping. He also adopted his brother and sister in-law, Jorge Jaramillo and Emily (Baron) Muller.
Jason had many joys in life. His greatest pride was his son Anthony. Although, not son by blood, Jason loved his son and raised him as his own. His proudest moment was when Anthony enrolled in the Army. The love for his children could be seen in Jason’s eyes as he was always willing to talk about his children to anyone that would listen.
Jason loved everything outdoors. He loved going hunting in the Black Hills with Anthony and fishing and camping in the Grand Teton mountains.
Jason is survived by his wife; three children; his father; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Carrizales; son, Emmanuel; grandparents; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Jason will always be loved and missed by many.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
