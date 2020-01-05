Collette Josephine Music, 90, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Sheridan of natural causes.
Funeral services for Collette Music will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. John Wilson officiating.
Visitation will take place prior to services starting at 9:30 a.m. until 11 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born May 13, 1929, in Gillette to Lucy and Cleve Evans. She was raised north of Gillette in the Soda Wells area.
Collette married Clifford Music on Aug. 13, 1946, in Hardin, Montana. They started their married life working on ranches in the Sundance area.
Later, Cliff went to work in the oil fields and they lived in various places in Wyoming, Utah and Montana.
In 1966, they moved to Jeffrey City, where Collette worked for 26 years as head cook at the school. She retired in 1993 and moved to Casper, where she lived until a stroke in 2018 left her wheelchair bound.
She then moved to Sheridan, where she lived with her daughter, Sandy, until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Lucy Evans; husband, Clifford Music; sisters, Joan Evans and Aileen Engdahl; and brother, James Evans.
Collette is survived by her sister, Betty Beasly; children, Don (Judy) Music, Kay Music, Ronald Music, Lonnie (Lisa) Music and Sandy (Dennis) Wood; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Collette’s name to benefit Sheridan Hospice House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
