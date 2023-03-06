Don Waldrop passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and a dear friend, Charlotte Dower.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at the First Assembly of God Church in Gillette.
Don was born July 28, 1944, in Seminole, Texas, to Charley Lavelle and Johnie Marie Waldrop.
In his senior year of high school, Don fell into hard times and became a foster child to Ollie Kane. The entire family took him in and treated him as if he were their own family member. Don was very close to her son, Frank Kane and her daughters, Karen (Kane) McCurley, Joy (Kane) Voiles, Kathleen (Kane) Reynolds, Myra (Kane) Addison, and Zoe (Kane) Allee and their families.
Don served in the Navy four years from 1963 to 1967. Upon military discharge he moved to Arlington, Texas, where he worked at Ling Temco-Vault, an airplane manufacturing company.
Don met Carolyn Sisson (Waldrop) through the Assembly of God Tabernacle in Irving, Texas. Six months after they began dating, Don and Carolyn married on Aug. 9, 1968. In 1969, they moved to Gillette, when there was little more than an Assembly of God Church, which they quickly joined.
In 1970, their son, Levi Paul Waldrop, was born. Don worked in the oilfield on the rigs with his brother, Sid, during this time. On July 13, 1973, Carolyn gave birth to their second son, Bart Lee Waldrop.
Eventually Don got out of the oil rig business and began with ExxonMobil during the 1980s working at the Hartzog Draw oil field. During the 35+ years as pumper he transitioned from ExxonMobil to Cities Service, Occidental Petroleum, XTO Energy and finally back to ExxonMobil, from which he retired in 2011.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.