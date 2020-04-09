Former Gillette resident Mary Eunice Phillips, 85, of Reno, Nevada, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, her family will be holding a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Saturday on Zoom.
Her cremains will rest next to her husband Bob; her two sons, Paul and Timothy; and her daughter-in-law, Jayne Phillips at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette at a later date.
Mary was born May 9, 1934, to parents Howard and Nora Buice in Shamrock, Texas.
On April 1, 1951, she married Robert M. Phillips. They celebrated their 60th anniversary before his passing in June 2011.
Mary Eunice was a professional seamstress and owner of Eunie’s Unique Window Treatments and Wall Coverings.
Some of her many talents were gardening, singing, painting and baking for her family and friends.
She was a true believer in God and was involved in several churches throughout her lifetime. Mary was sung into heaven in the arms of her loving daughter, Kali Hansen.
Mary is survived by her son, William M. Phillips of Gillette; and her daughter, Kali J. Hansen of Reno, Nevada. She will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; 19 nephews and nieces; as well as a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sons, Paul A. Phillips and Timothy B. Phillips; three brothers, Wesley, Joe Fred and James Walter Buice; and sister, Lois Hise.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
