Former Gillette resident, Gary Steven Johnson, 52, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after a long battle with kidney disease.
Gary was born June 20, 1970, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Clyde and Roberta (Tetrick) Johnson. He grew up in Gillette with his parents and one younger sister, Staci.
He graduated from Campbell County High School and went on to Denver Institute of Technology in Colorado where he received an Associate Degree in computer drafting.
While pursuing his degree, he met his future wife, Christine. Together, they returned to Gillette where they had three beautiful children, Brandon, Gillian, and Nathan.
While living in Gillette, Mr. Johnson worked as an oil field supervisor for many years. He worked long, hard hours so that he could provide for his family. He loved his children and his wife very much.
When he was able to take some time off he enjoyed going to Riverton, Wyoming, to visit his parents, sister, and nieces. He also enjoyed hunting with friends, even venturing up to Canada to hunt there. Often, he was able to take Brandon and share that with him.
He loved to watch his boys play sports. He was very proud of Nathan, with whom he shared a close relationship, and was looking forward to Nathan starting college in the fall.
Mr. Johnson never slowed down, even when he started getting sick. He fought the hard fight day after day, week after week until he realized his soul was strong enough but his body was not. He told everyone he loved them, went to sleep and never woke.
Gary is survived by his son, Nathan Huling; his ex-wife, Christine Huling; parents, Clyde and Roberta Johnson; sister, Staci Johnson; and five nieces.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Sterken; daughter, Gillian Johnson; all grandparents; one uncle; one aunt; and one cousin.
As per Gary’s request, no funeral service will take place. A memorial service will take place in Wyoming at a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.