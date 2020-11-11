After a long and happy life, Marion Geraldine (Gahagan) Stilwell, 89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, in New Underwood, South Dakota, on her 73rd wedding anniversary, sharing all those years with her soulmate, Harold L. Stilwell.
Services will take place at a later date.
Marion was born March 2, 1931, in Loop, Pennsylvania, the first of three daughters born to Dwight and Serena Lucille (Barrett) Gahagan.
Living her young childhood years in Loop, her widowed mother then moved the family to Powell, where she remarried and their blended family of eight flourished.
She attended Powell High School, and married Harold L. Stilwell Nov. 8, 1947. Three children were born to this union: Larry Dwight Stilwell, Judy Ann Stilwell and Harold Wayne Stilwell.
A loving wife and mother, Marion put her family first and made secure, happy homes when they lived in Powell, Big Piney and Gillette, moving as needed when Harold’s employment with Mobil Oil Co. required relocating to a new community.
In addition to being a superb homemaker, she worked outside the home and still found time for the hobbies and crafts she loved, including beautiful crocheting and the art of knitting.
Upon retirement, Harold and Marion spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in Wyoming and South Dakota. More recently, all family members, hearts overflowing with love, opened their homes to them, sharing in their care as they had done for us so lovingly as their children and grandchildren.
Marion is survived by her husband, Harold Louis Stilwell; children, Larry D. (Becky) Stilwell, Judy Ann Atkinson, and Harold Wayne (Vee) Stilwell; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, Bill Dodson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shawn Eugene Groves; daughter-in-law, Kimm Kay (Morsett) Stilwell; sisters, Marjorie Louise George and Cora Belle Gahagan; sons-in-law, Ronald Groves and Wayne Atkinson; stepfather, T.T. Dodson; and stepsiblings, Bob Dodson, Ted Dodson and Nancy Dodson Martin.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
