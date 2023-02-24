JoAnn (Young) Tholson, 87, of Rozet, Wyoming, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3rd Floor Assembly Hall.
JoAnn was born May 30, 1935, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Odelia S. and Percy J. Young.
JoAnn married John L. Tholson, and together they had four children, Susan, Daniel, Jacqueline and Sherri Jo, raising them in Douglas, Wyoming.
JoAnn and John retired in 1979 to the family ranch in Rozet, where they raised livestock and, in the summers, grandchildren! Spending summers at the ranch and participating in the County Fair was a tradition for almost all of her grandchildren.
She was a supporter of the Rozet Elementary and Moorcroft Secondary PTO for over 20 years, where she could be found cheering proudly.
JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Susan (Don) White and Jacque (Bob) Gray; son, Daniel (Vicki) Tholson; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by John, her husband of 54 years; daughter, Sherri; brothers, Robert, Clyde, Howard and Leon Max; and parents, Percy and Odelia.
Memorial donations may be made in JoAnn’s name to Campbell County Health Hospice. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
