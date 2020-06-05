Funeral services for Tanner Miller begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at High Plains Community Church with Rev. Dan Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Tanner Michael Miller was born Dec. 31, 1998, to Michael and Jeannie Miller in Gillette. He was the first born of four brothers.
Tanner left this world for the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
In 21 short years, Tanner made an impact on everyone who knew him. He grew up in Gillette surrounded by a large extended family.
He attended Conestoga Elementary School, Sage Valley Junior High and graduated in 2017, as a part of the last graduating class from Campbell County High School before the split.
Tanner was funny, compassionate, and loyal. Gaming online with his brothers, cousins, uncles and friends was a favorite pastime of his, he loved his people and cherished any time spent with them. He loved to read and collected any series of books that piqued his interest.
He also loved the study of history and was a natural comic performer and orator with a voice that people envied. Tanner was a good listener, a ton of fun, and a best friend and brother to many.
Tanner attended the University of Wyoming for one year after high school before deciding to take a break from school completely to concentrate on work and finding his passion in life. He really did not like any form of school, although he was extremely intelligent.
He enjoyed his job at Blue Sky Ice, where he worked for friends who were like family to him, for five years. His most recent employment was for Jimmy Johns, where he briefly served as assistant manager to a group of people who loved him. Tanner had commendable leadership skills.
Starting at the age of 10, Tanner hunted with his dad, grandpa, uncles, family friends, and eventually younger brothers each and every year. He loved the camaraderie but hated having to keep up with the homework! He was also never a fan of the actual hunt so much as he was a fan of driving around in grandpa’s machine and taking it easy.
Tanner was a vital member of his entire family and is deeply missed.
Tanner is survived by his father and mother; brothers, William, Kyle, and Andrew Miller all of Gillette; paternal great-grandmother, Jane Rinker of Homosassa, Florida; paternal grandparents, Edward (Ronda) Miller, Bethany (Merle) Miller-Nannemann and maternal grandmother, Margaret (Robert) Brown-Heald, all of Gillette; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Delwyn James Brown; and his first cousin, Christian Jacob Miller.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Tanner’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
