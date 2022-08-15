On Nov. 4, 1938, Robert Lynn Heald was born in Oshoto, Wyoming, to George and Barbara Heald. He was raised near Oshoto on the Heald Road where his parents and Heald relatives homesteaded.
Robert grew up with sisters, Mary and Alyce, and brother, Charles, gaining a love for the ranching life instilled by George. Robert was very active and even rode bulls as a teen.
Well into his life, Robert loved playing cribbage, doing puzzles, and dancing. He graduated from Campbell County High School then continued his education attending trade school for auto mechanics.
Robert was proud to serve his country in the Army for three years, being stationed in Germany. After the Army, he was employed as a mechanic at the Shell station when he met his first wife Jessie Nichols. Together they were blessed with three children: Tammy, Robert Jr. and James.
Robert worked hard at many different jobs including Wyodak mine and was able to purchase his first ranch by Wyodak. He eventually sold it and bought a larger ranch in Recluse, where he raised sheep, cattle, and chickens, proud to fulfill his dream of being a rancher.
Robert had various other jobs outside of ranching which included the oilfield, guiding hunters, and as a hand for other ranchers.
While living in Recluse, he married Margaret Brown in 1995. He was quick to welcome Margaret’s three daughters as family.
After retiring from ranching, Robert moved into Gillette becoming a landlord, manager, and maintenance man, with the purchase of 6 units at Eagle’s Nest apartments. When he sold the apartments to officially retire, he was still a regular at the Senior Center for luncheons and fundraisers, and remained quite active, frequenting the county fairs, walking at the county Rec Center, and spending time with family and friends.
Robert spent his last few years at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center where the staff became a family away from home, lovingly caring for him.
Robert was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where his parents had attended. He had a tender, compassionate spirit, and a precious heart of gold. He will be greatly missed, and lovingly remembered.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Jessie; sons, Robert Jr. and James; niece, Bobbie Jo Heald; and stepgrandson, Tanner Miller.
Robert is survived by wife, Margaret Heald; daughter, Tammy and her husband Russell Good; daughter-in-law, Patricia Heald; stepdaughters, Linda Brown, Nona and husband Shawn Connors, Jeannie and husband Mike Miller; grandchildren, Marcus Heald, Brooklyn Heald, Trestin Swiggett, Brenna Connors and Shawn M. Connors, Will Miller, Kyle Miller and Andrew Miller; one great-grandchild, Lukas Brown; as well as numerous friends and family members.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with reception immediately following. Graveside service in Recluse will follow reception.
The family sincerely thanks staff of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center for all the love and care given Robert.
Memorials may be made in Robert’s name to benefit Recluse Community Trust Organization. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
