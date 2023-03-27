Jerry Wayne Wade, of Gillette, passed from this world on Friday, March 24, 2023, from complications of a stroke.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Jerry was born June 9, 1942, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Troy Lee and Hazel Augusta (Trammell) Wade.
Jerry attended school in Pueblo and enlisted in the Navy in 1959. He was stationed in San Diego, where his dad had also served, and performed maneuvers in Japan and Hawaii.
After discharge, Jerry attended college for business and architecture and worked for the Operators’ Union in Colorado. He always loved music and recorded an LP playing the piano at age nine. He also played organ and guitar, usually classical, standards, or boogie-woogie.
After marrying Linda Gunnels in 1976, he moved the family to Gillette and worked on the construction of Belle Aye mine. He was hired by Amax as an accountant, but shifted to hourly and earned the nickname “Blade Wade” running equipment at Eagle Butte. He retired in 1995 after 17 years of service.
Jerry was a Mason and member of Eastern Star. He and Linda served as Worthy Patron and Worthy Matron in 1986-87. He was a Christian who preferred to commune with God in the Big Horns, where the family enjoyed camping. He also designed houses including the family home in Foothills.
Later, he moved to Colorado City, Colorado, and returned to work for the Operators’ Union until retirement.
Jerry and Linda always welcomed their family into their home. Their children, Tammi Hitt, Bobby (Angie) Wade of Gillette, and Misti Wade (Billy Dean) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and grandchildren, Jami (Brandon) Cone, Jenni Hitt, Erik Peck, Tycie (Matt Beasley), Kendra Wade, Trez (Laine) Adair, Jared Wade, Baylee Swenson, Shayna Wade (Jon Summers), Kiki and Quaid (Taylor) Neff and plus or minus ten great-grandkids loved barbecues on the deck, sleeping in the window seat, and bathing in the hot tub.
He moved back to Gillette in 2011 and lost his wife, Linda, to cancer. He married Rita in 2017.
He is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his wife, Rita, and her children.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.