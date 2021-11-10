Our dear Lord took one of his children home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carson Rose of Upton, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a three-year stay at Crook County Long Term Care.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Upton Community Center with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
Carson was born April 22, 1934, in the hills of Virginia. As a youngster in 1943, he moved with his family from Virginia to Kingsport, Tennessee.
At 19 years old, he visited his brother in Upton, where he fell in love with the country and decided to move there. He then got a job at Pringle’s Motors working on all the cars that he loved. After several years, he made the decision to branch out on his own and started Carson Rose Auto. Another one of his great loves was to build motor homes from scratch to go camping in. He then took his talent a step further, he started to recycle old car bodies on new car chassis to build a drivable car with an old look.
Through the years he also built 11 new car haulers with the old-style truck bodies that he loved. He never worked a day in his life because he loved what he did. There must have been divine intervention when his parents decided to name him Carson, no one could have picked a better one!
Meeting him in heaven will be his parents, Ellen and Barney; brothers, Henry, Elmer, Jay and Kenneth; sisters, Norma and Nell; son, Paul; wife, Eleanor; and daughters, Barbara and Martha.
Waiting to meet him in heaven are his daughters, Paulette (Cecil) Strong, Jeanie Rose and Velma (Todd) Sime; son-in-law, David Cooper; grandchildren, Phoebe (Chris) Cox, Levi (Crissy) Strong, Jason (Carrie) Cooper, Deidre (Frank) Vella, Danielle (Nick) Johnston and Whitney (Joshua) Ames; great-grandchildren, Jay, Paul, Christian, Bethany, Cedney, Jason, Cooper, Arianna, Kaelynn, Selena and Olivia; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be written at fiderisburgfuneralchapes.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.