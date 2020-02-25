Virginnia Davis, 66, of Gillette, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home.
Virginnia was born in Hanna in 1953.
In 1972, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Davis, in Harden, Montana.
She was always the first to help others and gave of her time freely. She will be missed by all those who knew her.
Virginnia is survived by her husband, Donald L. Davis; sons, Donald J. (Shanda) Davis and Tracy L. (Misty) Davis; grandchildren, Alexander P. Davis and Ryan J. Davis; and sisters, Shirley Harnden and Lori (Jim) Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Juanita Haycock; and sister, Karen (Frank) Kitchen.
The family requests that memorials be made in Virginnia’s name to benefit the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.