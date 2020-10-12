George T. Soule
George Theodore Soule, 78, of Gillette died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of lung issues.
He was born June 18, 1942, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to William K. and Edythe H. Soule. He was raised in the Brookings, South Dakota, area and graduated from Brookings High School in 1960.
He moved to Gillette in 1974 and made his home here since, working for various earth-moving outfits, except for two brief periods of employment in Rawlins and Fort Worth, Texas.
He served in the National Guard for 21 years with one year active duty in Vietnam from November 1967 to November 1968. He honorably retired in 1981.
He was married and divorced three times.
He was a “friend of Bill W.” for over 20 years.
He is survived by his four children from his first marriage, Michele A Soule of Bozeman, Montana, DoriA Soule of Lakewood, Colorado, William G. Soule of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Brian A Soule of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren and many friends and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
