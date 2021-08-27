Jeff Dale, 58, of Gillette died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Billings Clinic, in Billings, Montana.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at High Plains Community Church, with Pastor Dan Morgan officiating.
