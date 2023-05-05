Paul Anderson Heiman was born March 5, 1953, at Clark Air Force Base (Mabalacat, Philippines) to Lee Heiman and Norma Anderson. Being raised in a military family kept the youngster in an ever-changing state of moving from place to place, eventually settling in Utah where he attended Box Elder High School and went to Utah State University for a while.
After college, Paul found a passion for woodworking and framing but worked tirelessly as a pipeliner from 1973 to 1992. This line of work kept him on the move in search of stable employment.
Paul was married in 1979 and just a short time later his daughter Cassandra was born in 1980. On Father’s Day of 1985, Paul was gifted with the birth of his son, Scott. The budding family would make many lasting memories in the years to come, the majority of which came from time spent at any one of multiple lakes. Fishing, tubing, boating and camping were always on the list of activities to enjoy with Paul.
Around 1992, the traveling life of pipeline work had worn the family down, and Paul decided it was time to settle in the region of Gillette, in order to garner grounded work that would allow them to plant roots. He would spend the rest of his career as a coal miner, until he retired in 2012.
Paul's sense of humor was one of a kind. Whether he was serious or not was always unclear, but always entertaining. In spite of Paul’s relentless inability to provide any level of seriousness, he was a diligent worker and dedicated provider, who always demonstrated his tenacity through his work ethic.
Too stubborn to seek help when he needed it, Paul avoided addressing his health until the effects were noticeable and worrying. Much to his chagrin, he was admitted to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he passed on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 70. He was graced with the presence of his closest family members as he left this world.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Taylor (Trevor); son, Scott Heiman; grandchildren, Karlee Curiel (Antonio), Kailyn Fenchak-Taylor and Karson Kite-Taylor; brother, Lee Heiman; sisters, Cathy Heiman-Jones and Meg Niehaus (Paul). He will be missed dearly by them all, along with their extended families.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Norma Heiman (Anderson); and wife, Deb.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, May 6, at Moorcroft Town Center, located at S. Belle Fourche Ave in Moorcroft. Services begin with a visitation at noon and a formal service following from 1-2 p.m. at the same location.
Paul will then be laid to rest during the graveside service that begins at 3 p.m. May 6 at Moorcroft Cemetery, 15000-20150 US-14.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.