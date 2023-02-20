Grace (Schatz) Lowry, 78, died peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, hours before the love of her life, Roger Lowry, died.
Grace was born Feb. 23, 1944, in Lovell, Wyoming, to Chris and Lois Schatz.
She married Roger Lowry, Aug. 5, 1978, and their family became complete raising one another’s children as their own.
Mrs. Lowry lived most of her life in Lovell, but in recent years she and Roger moved to be closer to medical care.
She loved the outdoors, traveling, and cooking. She collected souvenirs from many places she would visit and proudly displayed them on the wall for others to see her adventures.
Grace is survived by her brothers, Smokey Schatz and Gene Schatz; son, David Jackson; stepdaughters, Colleen Mesa, and Christine Fourman; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Art Schatz.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.