Sharon Schirado, 64, of Gillette, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
