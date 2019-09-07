Stephanie Ann Ditsworth
Stephanie Ann Ditsworth, 3, died Sept. 2, 2019, at Campbell Count Memorial Hospital. Cause of death is pending an autopsy.
A funeral service begins at 11 a.m., Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born March 12, 2016, to Katherine McCoy and Jacob Ditsworth in Burlington, Iowa.
She was a beautiful bundle of joy who was born with a very serious expression and a shock of red hair. She was an old soul who cared about and was in tune with everyone around her.
She loved dinosaurs, Paw Patrol and Gigi and Papa’s house, where she would watch the trains that went by. She loved to color and read with her mother and sisters. She adored her aunt Kimi and would run to talk to her.
When her mother and sisters moved to Gillette, she met and fell in love with her daddy, Brandon. She felt the love of her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Her spunk, sassy mouth, sweetness and fantastic way could get her sister Charlotte to do anything. And she often joined in as long as she didn’t get caught.
She was preceded in death her brother, Hunter; great-grandfather, Jerry; and a cousin.
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Katherine McCoy; daddy Brandon; sisters, Charlotte and Korra; brothers, Sean and Mason; an aunt; and many family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Stephanie Ditsworth’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.net.
