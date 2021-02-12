Robert "Bob" H. Ross and Sherry A. Ross peacefully passed away together at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after battling complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. July 10 in Philipsburg, Montana.
Sherry was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on Nov. 9, 1947. Bob was born in Mount Vernon, Illinois, on Dec. 28, 1941.
The couple met in Philipsburg and were married Dec. 14, 1973. Sherry loved Montana for its pine trees, lakes and beautiful mountains.
When Sherry wasn’t busy with work, she had her hands full raising her son, Tim, born in 1971. Bob worked as a logging truck driver. He had two daughters from a previous marriage, Cari and Kris, who lived in Minnesota and later in the 1980s came to live with them in Wyoming.
By the mid-1970s, they moved to Gillette, where Bob worked as a pipeliner, which he continued to do until he retired in 2018 and moved to Casper.
In 1978, a second son, Richard, was born.
Bob loved being a pipeliner and always had a story to tell about it. He worked a lot, often out of town. He enjoyed reading science fiction and watching TV. John Wayne was one of his heroes. He was a great father and treated his family with love.
Both of them rooted every football season for the Denver Broncos and were fans for life. Sherry took her football a little more serious than Bob and was quite vocal.
Sherry continued to work in housekeeping and was always home for the kids when they came home from school. She spent a lot of time as a stay-at-home mom, nurturing and raising their children. Sherry always had time for the boys, teaching them how to ride bikes or to be a fill-in for the next big football or baseball game in the neighborhood.
Sherry and Bob will be remembered by their family for the laughs they had with each other and their love.
