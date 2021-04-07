Docia “Kay” Haberstroh, 66, of Gillette died Thursday, April 1, 2021, peacefully at her home with her husband Rich at her side.
A celebration of life is from 3-7 p.m. April 24 at the Boot Hill Nightclub.
Kay was born April 16, 1954, in Gillette to James Edwin McCue and Docia Murl Connally McCue and was raised in Gillette.
Her parents owned the Triangle Motel, and as it was a family-run business, Kay and her siblings learned every task of the business, including running the front desk, switchboard and cleaning rooms. There, she learned a sense of responsibility and a strong work ethic.
She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1972. She then attended cosmetology school in Casper. She returned to Gillette and started her career as a beautician at La Hair Boutique. Her entire career was at the same salon where she worked right up until her cancer diagnosis in December 2020.
Kay made sure to tell the “new girls” or new owners that she was a “permanent fixture.” Over her 47-year career, she had many longtime devoted clients. She will be deeply missed at the salon.
Kay met Richard Haberstroh through mutual friends in 1996. They married in December 2002, and to this union Kay gained a daughter, Jessica.
Kay cheered on Rich as he spent many summer weekends driving race cars. She was his best crew chief. Over the years, she and Rich covered thousands of miles riding motorcycles. She recently bought a Slingshot and especially loved when her granddaughter, Lauryn “Mini Kay”, was her passenger.
She enjoyed spending vacations at the family cabin in North Dakota, visiting with friends, family and her cats Schlick and Hootie.
Kay was known for her blonde hair, perfect nails, big smile and fun personality. In her spare time between clients or while riding as a passenger in the truck, she could be found crocheting. There are hundreds of babies who have been blessed with her blankets.
Kay will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard; daughter, Jessica (Troy) Huckins; granddaughter, Lauryn Kay Huckins; sister, Peggy (Don) Fleck of Rapid City, South Dakota; and nieces, Kylie Medina, Michelle Vinatieri, Cori McKenney and Heather Heth.
She was preceded in death by her father, James “Jim” E. McCue; mother, Docia M. McCue; and brother, James “Jimmy” McCue.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fur Kids Foundation in honor of Kay Haberstroh. Donations may be mailed to Fur Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 7074, Gillette, WY 82717.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
