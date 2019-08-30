Today marks a day of change. The sadness of the world changing as one life passes into the new adventure, while we here celebrate the amazing life and memories that were left behind.
Keith K. Raitt joined his beloved wife of 70 years on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
His story was a blessed and long one. Growing up in Gillette on the T-7 ranch, he learned the values of hard work and education alongside his sister.
For those of you who knew him, you knew the sharp intellect that drove everything he did for his family. He had a love of research of anything that caught his fancy, but his knowledge of history was one of his greatest traits, leading to an ability to tell a story many would believe was the work of a fiction writer. His stories brought to life the people most of us would never know.
His career after leaving Gillette was long and distinguished, starting with an oil company and ending in the finance department of the University of Wyoming.
During this time he would share two daughters with his wife. He loved his family but some of his greatest joys were the three grandsons and son-in-laws those daughters added to the family.
He shared stories of hunting, fishing and general shenanigans with them that were always at the ready when talking with him. He lived for October when hunting season started so he could share it with them.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Barbra J. Christensen; son-in-law, Ronald Christensen; grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Christensen, and Sheila Oster; and four great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Roberta G Raitt; daughter, Betty J. Wyninger; sister, Margaret Christie Oedekoven; parents, John and Flora Raitt; grandson, Lyle Wyninger; and son-in-law, Chester Wyninger.
Donations may be sent to the Shriners hospital.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Presbyterian Church in Laramie.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Condolences or to sign the online guestbook may be expressed at montgomerystryker.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
