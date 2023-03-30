Dewain Andrew "Duane" LaVallie, 69, of Gillette, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Campbell County Health from COPD.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Holden officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Duane was born on Dec. 16, 1953, to Helen Brunelle and Louis LaVallie in Belcourt, North Dakota. He attended school in Belcourt, Flandreau and Wahpeton, North Dakota. During the summers he helped his dad with haying.
At the age of 18, Duane ventured to Gillette to work in the oilfields. This is where he met the love of his life, Julie Stickney, and the couple was married in 1974. Duane had his son Kevin from a previous relationship that Julie welcomed as her own. They welcomed their first daughter, Tara, two years after wedding.
Duane changed careers and started working construction. The couple later welcomed two more daughters, Chrystal and Angel. Duane loved family outings, especially in the summertime. He loved to take trips out of town.
Duane couldn’t wait for summer to come every year so that he could sit out on the deck and visit with his family and neighbors. Also in the summer, Duane would love to build and work in his yard. When he wasn’t in his yard, he loved watching "Gunsmoke" and Clint Eastwood movies.
More than anything, his grandkids and great-grandkids meant the world to him. At the time of his death, he was employed at the Campbell County Senior Center.
Duane is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Kevin Martin; daughters, Tara (Scott) Kercher, Chrystal LaVallie, and Angel LaVallie, all of Gillette; eight grandsons; four granddaughters; five great-grandkids and one more on the way; and siblings, Sandra, Linda, Patricia, Rodney, Carl, Marlin, Bryant, Harvey, Terry, Tom, Joe and Gail.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Diane, Billy, Doris, Maynard, Leslie, Stoney, half-brother, Vernon and mother and father-in-law, Howard and Emily Stickney.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
