Delphine M. Wagner, 77, of Gillette died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital in Deadwood, South Dakota, surrounded by family.
Delphine was born June 25, 1943, in Buffalo, New York, to John and Tillie (Aguglia) Fulciniti.
She married William Harry Wagner Oct. 14, 1965, in Clarence, New York. They moved to Gillette, where they made their home and raised their family.
She was a loving mother and best friend, and she loved her grandchildren. She also loved to gamble.
We will miss you, Mom!
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.