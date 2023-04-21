Betty Ann Stroup, 82, of Gillette, died Tuesday April 18, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabiltation Center, after a lengthy battle with dementia and diabetes.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, with the celebration of life following at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1001 East 9th Street, in Gillette.
Betty loved to dress up and was a fashionista! Please wear your favorite dress up attire. She loved bright colors and could put any outfit on and make it flash!
Betty was born Aug. 25, 1940, to Fred and Etta May Constable in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. The first seven years of her life she lived in a sod house where her dad farmed. They then moved a few miles away to a wooden house on the farm they called Rock Hill ranch.
Betty graduated in 1958 and shortly after began her career putting out newspapers at Pine Bluffs Post and the Kearney Hub paper.
She married Ray Nussbaum on July 6, 1958, in Kimball, Nebraska, and from this union she had a son Allan Ray, and a daughter Pamela Jean (Nussbaum) Mills. Her dearest love was for her children and spending as much time with them as possible, especially when her first grandson arrived in 1995.
In 1967, they all moved to Gillette where she soon started working for the News Record as a Linotype operator. She saw many changes during her 38 years from the Linotype printing to hot type to cold type to finally the computer age printing. She did many different jobs there and really enjoyed it! Her picture is with the old Linotype machine at the Rockpile Museum.
Betty enjoyed music! She was an expert on the accordion and played with her husband Ray and his electric guitar, and whenever she could get with her sister Alice, Alice would play along on the piano. She played the organ at church for many years, and she would still play at home for her husband Ned often by memory because she could no longer read music.
After Ray passed, she married Roy James Igo Jr. in 1990. They had a lot of fun together flying to Wendover, Nevada, to gamble and other little trips until Roy passed away of cancer.
On Feb. 20, 1999, she married Ned Stroup and together they went on many adventures. They enjoyed square dancing and went on many trips with her best friend Shirley Study to dance and see the world. They have been to many places including Ireland, Hawaii, San Antonio, Australia, and Canada, just to name a few.
Betty is survived by her husband Ned; sister, and sometimes twin, Alice Swaim; daughter, Pam; stepdaughters, Gloria (Igo) (Bruce) Mansur, Marilyn Heer, and Wanda Koffler; stepsons, Roni Igo, Gary Igo, and Duane (Lori) Stroup; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Claude and his wife, Deloris Constable; sister Vernetta, and her husband Franklin Woodman; brothers-in-law, Tommie Swaim, and Jay Nussbaum Sr.; beloved son, Allan; and several cousins.
Condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716, and gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Donations to her church or to the Alzheimer Association would be appreciated.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
