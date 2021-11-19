Joyce Ann Hanson (née Thomas), 81, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home in Kingwood, Texas.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the New Life Church of Kingwood, Texas.
For Joyce’s final travel and move, her request was to again return to her “roots” in Gillette. In the summer of 2022, her ashes will be taken back to Gillette and buried in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery next to her mother and father. A second service will be held in Gillette at that time.
She was born April 30, 1940, in Gillette to Gertie Bell (Mills) Thomas and Raymond R. Thomas.
Joyce graduated in 1958 from Campbell County High School. After high school, she married her first husband, George Warner. They had three children: Ray, Michael and Karmen. As a family, they were regulars at the stock car races and went boating and camping almost every weekend in the summers. Joyce took Karmen to dance classes for 12 years, took Mike to organ lessons, and Ray to football.
Joyce attended the Assembly of God church as a young girl and remained a member there her entire life. As a mother, she kept her family involved in the church. She was a leader of church groups and Sunday school classes, and always felt it was deeply important to teach her children to love the Lord as she did.
Joyce was very talented at arts and crafts. She was an avid quilter, excelled in oil painting, and had a keen eye for color. She regularly attended the county fair to browse the arts and crafts and share her own. She taught quilting at the Gillette Senior Center for five years before moving to Texas.
Joyce was an excellent boat driver for family and friends. She was afraid of swimming and had never water skied in her life, but you would never know that considering the number of friends and family she actually taught to water ski.
Joyce was the world’s greatest fan of her grandchildren, endlessly bragging to friends and family. She loved attending hockey games, band concerts, and plays. She made sure her grandchildren knew they were special, and that they could do anything if they put their mind to it and believed in themselves. As a great-grandmother, she loved video calls, doughnut Saturdays, and watching cartoons. She guaranteed her grandchildren fun summers of camping and swimming in the lake, where she would spoil them with as many hotdogs and marshmallows as they could eat.
Joyce had a soft spot in her heart for good music. She played piano, and loved listening to gospel music, classical, jazz, and all sorts of classic rock-n-roll. But nothing could ever top Elvis Presley. One of her favorite songs was “Amazing Grace,” though she could never seem to listen to it without shedding a tear.
Throughout the years, she took in several children and young adults that were down on their luck or in need. She also loved doing charity work with Beta Sigma Phi, Red Hat Society, and the Women’s Group in her church.
Joyce was occasionally a nomad, traveling with her husbands’ careers. She lived in Wyoming, Montana, California, Colorado, North Dakota and Texas, but no matter what she always made sure to return to Gillette, saying “Gillette is where my roots are.” Joyce was proud to point out that her grandparents, Ralph and Laura Mills, homesteaded in Campbell County in the early 1900s.
Joyce married the love of her life, Marc Frost, in 2004. They initially lived in California, and then spent some time in Gillette. Their final move together was to Houston, Texas, where they made numerous friends, became deeply involved in their church, and had several pets. They enjoyed playing board games and card games with friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gertie Thomas; and her brother, Robert Lee Thomas.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Marc Frost; brother, Vern Thomas; children, Karmen Brister (husband Dean), Michael Warner (wife Tina), and Raymond Warner (wife Teresa); nine grandchildren, Austin Brister (wife Meredith), Alysha Robison (husband Michael), Anthony Warner (wife Venessa), Matthew Brister (wife Eva), Karla Eason (husband Joe), Melissa Kline, Jessica Baker, Melissa Brown, and Anna Bryce;21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
