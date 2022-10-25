A celebration of life for Bruce Yates, former Gillette resident, is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Kalif Shrine, 145 W. Loucks Street in Sheridan with Mack Bischoff officiating. Food reception begins at 2 p.m. and Military Honors is from 3-4 p.m. Sharing with friends at 4 p.m. Private burial is at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Clearmont Historical Center, Box 222, Clearmont, WY 82835.
Online condolences may be written at championfh.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
