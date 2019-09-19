Graveside services for Alta Cunningham will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.
Alta Myrl Cunningham was born May 6, 1926, in Custer, South Dakota, to Merle and Alta M. Barnes. She was the oldest and only girl with four brothers, and they grew up in the Black Hills area.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Her father, Merle Barnes, was killed in a mining accident when she was 7, and she later attended high school in Newcastle.
On June 20, 1943, she married Edward Cunningham, and together they had three children, Robert L., Fay A. and Dale L.
Alta’s life encompassed nearly a century of changes, from the Great Depression and kerosene lanterns to the booming 1950s and sending emails on her iPad. She bravely moved forward, keeping up with the times by never losing the grit her past had taught her.
Alta will be remembered as the maker of perfect mac ‘n’ cheese and the grandma with cookies!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Cunningham; son, Bob; grandson, Chris Wilson; and three brothers.
Alta is survived by her son, Dale (Cheryl) Cunningham of Loveland, Colorado; her daughter, Fay (Ron) Fink of Gillette; brother, Bruce (Shelby) Wilson of Newcastle; grandchildren, Ann (LaMonte) Morrow of Custer, South Dakota, Tracy Pirzkal of Baltimore, Maryland, Lisa (Kelly) Weeks of Gillette, Edward (Kacie) Cunningham lll of Loveland, Camy (Jason) McMunn of Fort Lupton, Colorado, and Amanda (Dominik) Ax of Loveland; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Alta loved flowers and believed they would always brighten someone’s day. The family would like to pass on her love of flowers to others and ask that any flowers given in Alta’s name be sent to the residents at the Lasting Legacy Rehabilitation Center, 1000 S. Douglas Highway, Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Funeral Home, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences may also be expressed at meridianmortuary.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.