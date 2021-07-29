A private family celebration of life for Marcia Siek, 83-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, will be held at a later date at the Johnson County Health Care Center after a bravely fought four-year battle to recover from a nearly fatal fall.
Donations in Marcia’s memory may be made to the Buffalo Senior Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
Marcia Kay Siek was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Mark and Erma (Shoemaker) Wisner. She spent her childhood in Riverton, where she met and eventually married her husband of 62 years, Gary Siek. The couple was blessed with two children.
During their marriage they lived in many locations, including Glenrock and Colombia, South America, before moving to Gillette in 1981. Here, Marcia followed her passion for baking and opened The Cake Cupboard, a bakery she operated for nearly 20 years. She affectionately became known around town as “The Cake Lady.”
After retirement, the couple split their time between Arizona and Wyoming before settling full time in Buffalo.
Marcia was a fiercely protective, loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was a talented confectionary artist and fearless traveler. To sum it all up, she was “the icing on the cake of life.”
She is survived by her husband, Gary Siek of Buffalo; one daughter, Angelia Leair and her husband David; two grandchildren, Nikolas and Danielle Walker; and one great-grandson, Cobi Walker, all of Gillette; one sister, Sylvia Singer of Cody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Anthony Dale Siek; one brother, Forrest Wisner; and sister, Dawna Welch.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
