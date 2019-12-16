Marjorie Custer 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Marjorie Custer, 76, of Gillette, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Campbell County Health. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Festival of Lights Local Democrats will gather Thursday to watch debate Forty-four students from three high schools win 56 awards at state drama LIEAP applications now available Broncos' Lock struggles against KC in Arrowhead homecoming House vote, and on to the Senate: What's next in impeachment Bolstering impeachment case, Dems say Trump betrayed nation Inmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates say Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSelf-checkout scam leads to shoplifting chargesSheridan woman named one of Forbes ’30 Under 30’Brandon BlakemanBrandon BlakemanWoman accused of helping man after stabbing pleads not guilty to accessoryJames Kenneth MayfieldCounty defends against claim of conflictSelf-checkout scam leads to shoplifting charges for 2Flu activity increases in Campbell County and Wyoming150 kids in Secret Santa program need sponsors Images Videos CommentedWyoming remains premier spot for hunting (5)County defends against claim of conflict (2)State rep. wants board to adopt vaccine policy (1)City splash park designs about halfway done (1)Soldier finds companion and best friend on the battlefield (1)Festival of Lights vandalized Saturday night (1)Game and Fish Commission supports effort to get kids outside (1)Family of man killed by police sues Casper (1)Teenager ticketed for vandalism at Festival of Lights (1)Amir Sancher (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads A Prairie Dawn - 30% OFF Storewide! RMDS Christmas Gift Extravaganza Tower West Best Western Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.