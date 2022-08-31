Eileen Hewgley was born in Gillette to George and Alvina (Weaver) Sutherland on July 18, 1947. She was the third of four children and attended grade school in Gillette.
In 1962, at the age of 14, she married Art Reynolds. They worked on several ranches in the area. They had one son, Pete, born in 1964. They later divorced and in 1966 Eileen married Hollis Linnens. To this union, two sons were born, Cecil in 1966 and Robert in 1970. They would later divorce and in 1973 Eileen married Joe Miller and Joey was born in 1975.
Joe worked the oilfields which took him to Casper, Wyoming, in 1977 and then to Farmington, New Mexico, in 1980. When she and Joe divorced in the early 90s she moved to Alaska and spent about two years, where she went to college classes and received a degree in bookkeeping.
In her younger years she worked as a waitress and cook at cafes in Gillette which included Stockman’s Café, The Goings and Huskey Truck Stop. She later owned her own restaurant in Douglas, Wyoming, where she met Bill Hewgley. They were married in 2001, and lived on his family farm in Ovid, Colorado, until Bill’s passing in 2010.
She loved to cook big meals and insisted on cooking the Thanksgiving meal for family and friends. Although cooking was her passion she loved to sew, quilt and was an avid fisherman. She loved to travel and she and her sister would travel to Arizona, Florida, and places in between, even taking a cruise to Alaska and to Germany on several occasions to visit Joey.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Pete (Tanya) Reynolds of Gillette, Cecil (Donna) Linnens of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Miller of Farmington, New Mexico, and Joey (Sandra) of Burglengenfeld, Germany; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; one great-great- grandson; brother, Jim (Martha) Sutherland of Tensleep, Wyoming; and sister, Donna Matheson of Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Sutherland; mom, Alvina Beck; husband, Bill Hewgley; and sister, Anita Kain.
A public gathering for family and friends is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Family Life Church with Pastor George Keralis officiating.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
