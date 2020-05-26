Clarice (Sorlien) Bargmann, 77, of Gillette died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home of natural causes.
Graveside funeral services begin at 2 p.m. today at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with the Rev. Deb Cote of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church officiating.
To protect the health and safety of all in the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be limited attendance as required by state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You may view the service streamed live at walkerfuneralgillette.com and a link will be attached to Mrs. Bargmann’s obituary page.
Visitation is prior to the graveside service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home.
Clarice was born July 8, 1942, in Chico, California, to Henry and Clara (Carlson) Sorlien.
She spent her school years in Miles City, Montana, and married Richard Bargmann at the First Lutheran Church of Miles City on March 17, 1963.
In 1967, they moved to Gillette, where she owned and operated Mid State Camper Sales and Discount Mobile Home Parts.
She baked wonderful desserts, was an avid reader, loved to fish the streams of the Big Horn Mountains and was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Gillette.
Her main purpose in life was to be a housewife, mother and grandmother to her three children, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bargmann is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Valorie Webster of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bill Bargmann of Gillette and Lisa Smith of South Jordan, Utah; sister, Jackie Estes of Carson City, Nevada; and her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Parent; and brother, James Sorlien.
She was a loving person to all the people in her life and will be greatly missed. The world was a far better place with her in it.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
