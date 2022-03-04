Ashlei Elizabeth (Swesey) Egberto, 37, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado, surrounded by her family and loved ones, due to complications from asthma.
She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. Casual attire is requested.
She was born Jan. 11, 1985, in Sheridan, to Everett Swesey and Lori (Comer) Young. She was raised and educated in Gillette. She attended Sunflower and Stocktrail Elementary schools, Twin Spruce Junior High and graduated from Campbell County High School in 2002.
In January of 2006 she met her lifelong partner, Brett Egberto. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2006. That day was the first time she was put on the ventilator. The couple welcomed another daughter in 2009.
Mrs. Egberto had worked at several different places but her all-time favorite job was being a mom. She has spent the past 15 years in and out of the hospital and on and off the ventilator. She had over 37 life flights and was on the ventilator over 35 times. Each time she was able to fight and overcome each battle. This past month, she shared with her family her last wishes and she knew her time here was limited.
She enjoyed camping with her family, listening to country music, attending concerts, watching Dr. Phil, reality TV shows and shopping sprees. If you ever had a chance to look in her purse you would find her inhaler, chapstick, lotion, butt wipes, two-day old tacos and the most important asset of hers, a bottle of ranch.
She enjoyed spending time with her daughters, stepdaughter, Valerie, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was extremely proud of a nephew who is currently serving in the Navy stationed in San Diego, California. She loved supporting the people around her.
Mrs. Egberto is survived by her life partner, Brett Egberto; daughters, Macei Jill and Mckynlei Jade; mother, Lori (Comer) Young; maternal grandma, Louise Comer; sisters, Angela Hodge and Autumn Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dads, Everett Swesey and Butch Young; grandfathers, Billy Swesey and Jack Comer; grandma, Connie Matlock; and one uncle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or Campco Federal Credit Union in the name of Macei and Mckynlei Egberto.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
