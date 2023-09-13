Betty Lee Richardson, 87, of Gillette, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Betty was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Sheridan, Wyoming, and was raised in Sheridan until moving to Florida when she was in high school.
She married Jimmy Richardson July 13, 1953, in Miami, Florida. They moved to Gillette in 1963.
In 1970 Mrs. Richardson received her cosmetology license. In 1978, the couple moved to Wright and she opened Wright's first hair salon, the “Kountry Hair Hut.”
Mrs. Richardson was an active and devoted member of the Wright Baptist Church, where she led women's bible studies and served as a teacher for Girls in Action.
After they retired, they moved back to Gillette and enjoyed traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved flowers, needlepoint, playing the slot machines, bingo, listening to music, and church services.
Betty is survived by her children, Carol Maddux, Jeanne Gonzalez and Sheryl Morgan; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ron Richardson; siblings, Della Wasserburger, James Bridges, Connie Butler, and Richard Bridges; and one grandson.
Her departure leaves a void but her memory will inspire us to be compassionate, loving, and devoted to our loved ones.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at GilletteMemorialChapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
