Sharon G. Sweet, 81, of Gillette passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home after a vigilant fight with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
She was born April 23, 1940, to Merrill and Norine (McDougal) Tate in Wheatland.
The family resided at Chugwater for a short time before moving to Riverton. The Johnson Fuel Liners formed, and the family then moved to Newcastle for work.
The family resided in Newcastle. Sharon attended school from the first through 12th grades and graduated in 1958.
In October 1958, she married Eugene Sweet. The couple lived in Newcastle until 1968, then moved to Miles City, Montana, for a year before moving to Gillette. They have resided here until Sharon passed away.
Sharon worked for Decker’s Quik Shop on Highway 14-16 and Highway 59 for 25 years.
She loved to play cards, bridge being her favorite. Sharon taught bridge in Miles City and Gillette and no one was better than her. She had two or three VCRs recording or playing a movie while she was knitting, crocheting, quilting, working puzzles or doing counted cross-stitch.
Sharon loved to work on jigsaw puzzles and would complete a 1,000-piece puzzle in two days. She had numerous hobbies that kept her busy.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Gene Sweet; daughters, Toni (Bruce) Coggashall and Donna (Bill) Harris; son, Cecil “Butch” Sweet; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Carl; brothers, Duane, Cecil and Ronnie; and sister, Minta (Earl) Gray.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name to benefit St. Jude’s or the Gillette Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
