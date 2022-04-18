Memorial services for Luke Martinez begin at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Luke Anthony Martinez was born on July 18, 2003, in Wheatland, Wyoming, to his mother Candace Martinez and father Billy Evans. He was an incredible 8 pounds, 15.5 ounces and 22 inches long. He was born with tremendous size and strength, something that never left him his entire life.
Luke was always able to bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart with his beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, and distinguished laugh. He spent his early years in life doing anything and everything “cowboy.” He spent hours playing with his ranch toys of pigs, cows, horses, corrals, trucks, and of course outgrowing numerous pairs of cowboy boots.
He loved rodeo and especially bull riding. When Luke was only a few years old he was quoted as saying, “when I grow up, I’m going to drink beer, chew tobacco, and ride bulls!” As a boy Luke never passed a mud puddle without jumping in to see just how dirty he could get. Luke Anthony always loved the outdoors and enjoyed long walks with his Mema as they walked for blocks across Wheatland to attend Mass and then back home.
Luke lived with his mother, Candace in Wheatland until 2005 when they moved to Gillette. Luke attended Lakeview Elementary School and made an unforgettable impression on much of the staff and students there with his loving and kind nature. This was the era of Luke’s mom untangling and rescuing many G.I. Joes from 50-pound fishing line and vacuuming up thousands of air soft pellets from his room.
As Luke began to grow older his love for the outdoors also increased. He loved the outdoors and nature. Luke was also fond of hatchets, knives, machetes and everything that was involved with camping, fishing and hunting.
Luke also had a love for all kinds of dogs. One summer when Luke’s uncles’ dog was bit by a rattlesnake during a camping trip, the dog, Kena, wouldn’t get out of the water. Luke stayed in the water with her until his big feet were incredibly wrinkled just to comfort her until she could get out of the water.
If Luke spent more than 25 minutes in the sun, he would become bright red and return home with another sunburn to mark another adventure. After returning home from a summer camp at “Camp Grace” at Laramie Peak, he was asked how he liked the camp. He replied, “Well, I got saved so that’s good.” Luke was also confirmed in the Catholic Church in 2017.
Luke was an all-American boy loving to blow things up and eat cheeseburgers, pizza, chicken and noodles, and Hawaiian rolls. Luke also loved to work with his hands. His first welding project was a horseshoe cross that he welded for his mom. His first wood project was likewise a wooden cross that he also made for Candace.
He was the repair man around the house whether it was a heating element that needed replaced or installing new flooring in Braylon’s room. Luke was a great big brother and loved his brothers Braylon and Logan very much. Luke was always there to encourage them and help them. He was always ready to fry Braylon eggs for breakfast and to teach him to ride his bike, and to offer a loving ear to Logan when he wanted to talk. Luke was also very close to his big sister Samantha, who lives in Wheatland.
Luke was never judgmental and never looked down on anybody. He had friends from every group of kids in high school. Luke was the kind of young man who could get along with anybody. Luke was always bold and courageous and was never afraid to speak his mind or stand his ground. Everyone who knew Luke always felt more confident with him on their side.
He played football in high school for the Camels and he made many good friends and was a great friend to many in return. During one hunting season, he went to a friend’s ranch and helped process six deer in one day. Luke Anthony was always there to offer a word of encouragement to help others that he saw in need. He would do all he could and then take them to his mom if he couldn’t help them anymore.
You didn’t need to spend much time with Luke before his loving nature and kind, strong heart would show through. In the spring of 2021, Luke graduated from Liberty University Online Academy. Luke moved to Lubbock, Texas, in October of 2021, to enter the workforce and spend time with friends.
Luke Anthony Martinez passed into the Kingdom of God on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Gillette. He was surrounded with love from his family and friends as he peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus. Our time with Luke was cut short but we are looking forward to spending eternity with him by our side. His memory and big beautiful heart will never leave us.
Luke is survived by mother, Candace Burch; father, Billy Evans; sister, Samantha Evans; niece, Lillian; brothers, Braylon Burch, Logan Burch and Griffen Evans; grandparents, Pete and Mary Martinez; uncle and aunt, Cameron and Amber Martinez; cousins, Kiriana, Kearza, and Cruiz Martinez; grandpa, Bob Evans, nano, Bobbie Evans Horn; grandparents, and great-grandparents, Linda Fabian, Joe Fabian, Willa Jean Weaver, Kathy Evans, Connie Logan, and Duane Logan; stepfather, Jason Burch; aunts, Kristen Burch, and Brooke Valance; uncle, Jake Logan; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
