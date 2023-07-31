Harvey Ellis Jackson was born Sept. 1, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah to his loving parents, Harvey Eldridge Bernes Jackson and Nona Bee Jackson. His father and grandfather Harvey were his namesake and a heritage he was proud of.
On Saturday, July 22, 2023, our beloved husband, father, brother and friend passed away surrounded by family in Casper Wyoming Medical Center.
He was preceded in death and welcomed home by his precious mother and father.
He is survived by his wife Linda; children, Harvey (Megan), Josh (Stacy), Jake (Caiti), Sarah (Brian) Bradford, Nona (Josh) Backman and Julia (Broc) Gundersen.
He is the first of his siblings to pass away. He has one older sister, Glennis, two younger brothers, Jim and Neal, and three younger sisters, Ruth, Julie and Susan.
He often said that his greatest accomplishment was on June 2nd, 1973, when he married his forever sweetheart in the Manti Temple. Together they raised six children, which gave him ample excuses to be a kid himself.
He was a patient and loving father and a spirited grandfather of 23 grandchildren. He never grew up, but was always full of wisdom.
Outside his responsibilities in the home, he worked for administration and maintenance of hospitals in Gillette and Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a skilled carpenter who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and exploring new places.
His life was full of love and adventure, which didn’t leave much time for worldly things. He was easy to love and a man of few words. He noticed those around him and tended to them with quiet kindness. He loved purely and forgave freely. He was a man of God and tried to emulate the compassion found in our Savior Jesus Christ.
He will be greatly missed.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
