Clara Maxine Grams, 95, of Gillette passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services for Clara Maxine Grams begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services starting at noon also at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Maxine was a Campbell County native born Feb. 1, 1927, in Gillette to Charles G. and Bertha B. (Harrod) Hitt. She was raised on a homestead south of Gillette. She helped with the family dairy, washing milk bottles, churning cream and butter.
She attended Harrod elementary rural school and Campbell County High School, graduating in 1947. Maxine taught school for two years at the Joe and Bill Maycock ranch. She clerked at the Wilson Dime Store and was the clerk and presser at the downtown dry cleaners.
She met and married Raymond Grams on March 19, 1952, in Buffalo, Wyoming. Maxine and Ray raised four children. She enjoyed being Raymond's partner for 58 years in life, working together wheat farming and raising cattle.
Maxine's greatest joy was raising her children, Timothy, Curtis, Ramona, and Brian. She enjoyed every aspect of being a mother and all the "labor of love" that it required. She loved to sew, keeping her Singer sewing machine busy making clothing for herself and Ramona, and clothes for baby dolls and Barbies through Ramona's childhood.
She loved to embroider and completed several sets of tea towels of various designs. She mended blue jeans with her own method for worn knees, made some feather down vests and jackets, blanket quilts, baby blankets, sweatshirt sweaters, purses and her oodles of knit pants. Maxine also loved to be the family barber for her boys.
She was a member of the Wyoming Homemakers Club and served several years on election board. Maxine enjoyed being hospitable to hunters from out of state in the fall, farm equipment dealers, anyone who would come to visit and have a cup of coffee and a piece of apple pie, her favorite raisin bar treat or homemade cinnamon roll.
Maxine was a sweet lady, as many describe her from caring for her at the Legacy. She was known to be gracious, kind, patient and caring, she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son, Curtis (Denise) Grams of Casper, Wyoming; and daughter, Ramona (Tim) Irby of Gillette; five grandchildren, Carrie (Bryan) Hebert and Caren (Cody) Holdren both of Casper; Robert Grams of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Rhea (Harley) Martin of Gillette; and Kyle (Miranda) Irby of Twin Falls, Idaho; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; husband, Raymond; youngest son, Brian; and oldest son, Timothy.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.