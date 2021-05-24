Diana Lynn Taylor, 52, of Moorcroft died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home of an undetermined cause.
Diana was born April 16, 1969, in Buffalo, the first born to Jim and Patti (McKinney) Perkins.
She grew up in Gillette, where she met and married John Taylor on July 27, 1984, and they had three children. The family lived in many different states, finally planting themselves in Florida, but Wyoming was always home.
In 2010, she moved back to Moorcroft and in 2016 reconnected with her lifelong love, Richard Sabala. In 2016, he moved to Moorcroft to live with her.
Ms. Taylor was the embodiment of unconditional love. Her greatest accomplishments are her three children and four grandchildren. She loved her family and spending any and all the time she could with them.
She enjoyed camping and was an amazing poet. She loved roses and all flowers. Her favorite time of year was spring when the flowers would bloom. She would walk around town and pick lilacs to put in a vase on her table.
She would help anyone, anytime if she was able. She always had a smile to give everyone.
Diana is survived by her dad, Jim (Sharon) Perkins of Gillette; stepdad, Mac (Louise) McKinney of Moorcroft; her life's love, Richard Sabala; son, Dusty Taylor of Clearwater, Florida; daughter, Amber Taylor of Seffner, Florida; son, Justin Taylor of Houston, Texas; brother, Glen Perkins of Gillette; sisters, Kari Anderson of Moorcroft, Jamie Perkins of Gillette, Monica Lijewski of Michigan, Kristyl Lenker of Colorado and Kasi Aars of Gillette; four grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews,
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patti McKinney; brothers, Michael Perkins and Sheldon Perkins; maternal, paternal and stepgrandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.