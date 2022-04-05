Kenneth R. Duvall, 95, of Gillette died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home with the presence of his loving family at his side.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donavon Voigt officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will start one hour before services.
Kenneth was a revered WWII veteran and we are grateful and appreciative of his life of service to our country and community. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Kenneth’s name to the Gillette American Legion, VFW, or the Rockpile Museum Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettmemorialchapel.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.