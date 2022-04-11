Normalee Harrod Materi, of Gillette died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Primrose Assisted Living in Gillette.
A visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Upton Elementary School Auditorium with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Bill Barton will officiate the service.
Normalee was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Glenn and Cynthia (Hemenway) Harrod. She grew up on a ranch 60 miles north of Gillette near Rocky Point. She attended school and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1954.
She met Jim Materi on a blind date, and they were married Feb. 14, 1958. Jim and Normalee raised their family on a ranch south of Upton. She loved the ranch life and was there until July 2021, when she moved to Primrose.
Normalee bowled in a lady’s bowling league for several years and belonged to Mother’s Afternoon Club. She was a board member for the United States Department of Agriculture-Farm Service Agency (USDA-FSA). She played piano and organ for church and played accordion when the family would sit down and play songs with various musical instruments.
She will be remembered for her contagious smile and sweet laughter.
Normalee is survived by daughter, Judy (Kevin) Field of Gillette; son, Glenn (Selina) Materi of Upton; daughter-in-law, Georgenna Materi of Newcastle; brother, Joe (Jacque) Harrod of Sheridan; sister, Connie Cooper of Marshalltown, Iowa; six grandchildren; Zach Field, Abbey Field, Mike (Sarah) Norris, Bryan (Sayaka) Norris, Lindsay (Matthew) Schmitz and Richard Smith; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Melvin Materi; granddaughter, Renee Smith; brother, Vic Harrod; sister-in-law, Helen Harrod; brother-in-law, Truett Cooper; and special friend, Ellis Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Normalee’s name to benefit Upton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 278 Upton, WY 82730 or Upton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 182, Upton, WY 82730.
Memorials may also be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY. 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
