Warren S. Wickwire, 86, of Gillette died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, of natural causes.
He was born in Cooperstown, New York, on March 21, 1934, to Spencer and Marguerite Wickwire.
On April 3, 1955, he married Joanne Gilday and they have two sons.
Mr. Wickwire worked as a truck driver for Exxon until transferring to Wyoming in 1978, where he worked at Highland Uranium Mine near Douglas and the Caballo mine near Gillette.
He and his wife spent many years after retirement wintering in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Randy (Carla) and Larry (Karla); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
