Megan Jo (Cole) Adler
Megan Jo (Cole) Adler walked into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after a fight with a brief illness.
A celebration of Megan’s life begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Summit Church with a luncheon to follow in Buffalo, Wyoming.
She was born the oldest of a set of twins to James and Gale Cole on July 12, 1990, in Gillette. Megan Jo was a beautiful soul with an adventurous spirit, a heart full of love and her journey through life was a testament to the incredible impact one person can have on the lives of others.
Megan’s family moved to Buffalo in 1996 and her adventurous nature flourished with all the opportunities to explore the place she called home. She was always seeking out the beauty and wonder of the world around her. Whether it was hiking in the mountains, traveling to distant lands, or simply finding joy in the simple pleasures of life, Megan approached every moment with a sense of wonder and excitement that was truly infectious.
Megan had an inner and outer beauty that radiated from her like a beacon of light. Her smile could light up even the darkest of days. Her hugs were the best and her kindness and compassion touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Megan’s love knew no bounds, and she shared it unconditionally with her family and friends.
In addition to her love for adventure, Megan had a special place in her heart for crafting and playing games with her loved ones. She found joy in creating beautiful, handcrafted pieces that she would lovingly gift to family and friends, leaving behind tangible reminders of her creativity and thoughtfulness. Gathering around a table to play games brought laughter and connection. She loved to sing and dance with those she loved strengthening the bonds of love that defined her relationships.
Megan’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will live on in the stories we share, the love we continue to give, and the adventures we embark upon in her honor.
As we mourn let us also celebrate the beauty, love, and adventure that defined her life. May we strive to carry on her legacy of kindness, curiosity, and boundless love. Remembering that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Megan joined both sets of grandparents Carl and Shirley Cole and George and Gloria Stricker, along with her dear Uncle Barry in a place where pain and sorrow cannot touch her, where her spirit will shine eternally with everlasting joy in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Meggie Jo will be missed desperately by her parents, James and Gale; brother, Talon; twin sister, Nikki; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Greg; nephews, James and Matthew; niece, Viviane; 29 loving aunts and uncles; a plethora of cousins; her loving boyfriend, Nick Kielsmeier of Denver; and her many friends whom she thought of as family.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.