Gertrude (Jessen) Barlow, 92, of Buffalo passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Buffalo.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Hampton Inn in Buffalo on the patio. A luncheon reception will follow.
Gertrude was born April 7, 1929, in Kellinghusen, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, to Johannes “John” and Marie (Christensen) Jessen. Her father boarded the SS Albert Ballin on May 16, 1930, bound for the United States. Marie and four of their children followed a year later, landing at Ellis Island before boarding a train to Wyoming.
She attended grade school in Rozet and graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette in 1947. Gertrude attended Central Business College in Denver, Colorado, for one year, then worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in Moorcroft during the early construction of Keyhole Reservoir.
In 1949, Gertrude married Henry Barlow of Gillette. After his graduation from the University of Wyoming, the couple moved to the family ranch west of Gillette where they raised their family. In retirement they resided in Buffalo, spending winters in Arizona. Hank passed away in 1998. Gertrude continued to reside in Buffalo until her passing.
She was a member of St Luke’s Episcopal Church, past president of Chapter V, PEO, charter member of Chapter AS, PEO, IPB Extension Homemaker Club, Johnson County Cattlewomen, and Campbell County Cattlewomen. She generously shared her delicious homemade pies and cookies. She enjoyed bridge clubs, most recently at Buffalo Senior Center. Her hobbies included knitting, weaving, and sewing and following the Wyoming Cowboys.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; and siblings, Annemarie, Jes, Walter and Christel.
She is survived by her children, Carol McGuire (Steven), Christel Walrath (David), Glenn Barlow (Joy), and Tom Barlow (Mary Pat); 11 grandchildren, Tonya Laird, Ryan McGuire, Elaine Walrath, Erica Cook, Erin Walrath, Mike Walrath, Lindsey King, Duce Barlow, Trey Jodozi, Meredith Kuehner and Molly Hines; and 12 great- grandchildren.
Donations in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Susie Bowling Lawrence Hospice in Buffalo, c/o Kane Funeral Home, or a memorial of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
