Evelyn Loretta Roberson, 90, of Gillette, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, after a short stay at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A family memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Gillette Memorial Chapel and will include live streaming.
She was born June 6, 1933, to Harry and Lucy (Rathman) Evans in Keystone, South Dakota. She was the youngest of four siblings. She was raised in the Keystone and Custer area. After leaving school, she was employed as a telephone operator.
On Dec. 11, 1954, she married Francis (Fritz) Roberson in Hill City. Together they had three daughters. They lived in South Dakota, Idaho, and Utah, finally moving to Gillette in 1972 at the beginning of the coal boom.
Mrs. Roberson worked as a school bus driver for the Campbell County School District for 22 years. She was an active participant in bus “rodeos” and eventually became a trainer for other bus drivers.
After retiring, she and Fritz returned to their beloved Black Hills, hosting countless family and friends exploring the Hills and enjoying all it had to offer.
Mrs. Roberson enjoyed many hobbies including, leather crafting, bowling, hunting, fishing, golfing, horseback riding, and traveling with Fritz. She especially enjoyed photography.
Loretta is survived by daughters, Cindy Packard and Charlene Edwards; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Vicky Reznicek; parents; and siblings.
Condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 and also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
