Infant daughters Paxtyn and Kaia Schilz were born Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, and died that same day of Twin To Twin Syndrome.
Their parents Alicia Jones and Kenneth Schilz were so looking forward to having them join their family. Their brother Liam was so excited and would hug and talk to them through their mom’s belly.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
The twins are survived by their mom and dad; brother, Liam; maternal grandparents, Jesse and Tanya Kimbley; paternal grandparents, Kristina Volmer and Matthew Schilz; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
