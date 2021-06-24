Shaynae Rae Thomas, 18, of Gillette gained her angel wings and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Denver.
A celebration of life is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave.
Shay was born Nov. 26, 2002, in Gillette to Renee Thomas and lived in Gillette her whole life. Shay attended Pronghorn Elementary, Sage Valley Junior High and Thunder Basin High School, were she was to be a senior in the fall.
Shay loved school, camping, four-wheelers and fishing. Her favorite things were the color purple, butterflies, puppies and Kidz Bop. Shay loved to bake and had prepared her first full meal by herself. Her amazing talent was painting.
Shay was one awesome young lady.
Shay is survived by her mom, Renee; grandparents, Ken and Donna Dyk; uncle Keith and aunt Amanda Dyk; uncle Kirk and aunt Faith Dyk; cousins, Jessica (Tom) Fitzpatrick, Justin (Kailee) Dyk, Mahtoska (Bree) Weathers, Drew Weathers, Serenitee, Syliss and Nate; great aunt, Ardyce (Mark) Nelson; great uncles, Jim (Mary) Stafford and Tom Stafford; and her school family.
She was preceded in death by her cousin, Micheala; her best friend, Afton; and her puppies, Di and Dilly.
Condolences may be sent to Renee Thomas, 45 Constitution Drive, Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
