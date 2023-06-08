The mother of a Gillette man, Agnes C. Renner, 85, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in New Underwood, followed by burial at the New Underwood Cemetery.
Agnes was born Jan. 29, 1938, in New Underwood, South Dakota.
She remained in New Underwood until she met the love of her life, Leo Renner, in 1961. Together, they had four children, to which she was a stay at home mother.
Agnes is survived by her children, including Mark Renner of Gillette.
In Agnes' honor, memorials may be sent to St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 532 Adams St., Rapid City, SD 57701 or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 106 S A Ave., New Underwood, SD 57761.
Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
