Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.