Gina Marie DeCelle, 41, of Gillette, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her parent's home in Gillette after fighting cancer with bravery and courage.
Memorial mass begins at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 900 Butler-Spaeth Rd., with Father Steven Titus officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Gina was born Aug. 14, 1981 in Buffalo, Wyoming to Jim and Arretta (Blain) Hasquet. She moved to Gillette with her family at the age of 2.
She was raised and educated here and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1999. She continued her studies obtaining two bachelor of science degrees, one in sports medicine and the other in addiction counseling at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. She then earned her master's degree in sports psychology from Argosy University in Phoenix, Arizona.
After the completion of her education, she married her junior high boyfriend, Aaron DeCelle.
Mrs. DeCelle worked as an athletic trainer at Gillette Physical Therapy for several years. She moved on to Prairie Wind Elementary School to be able to spend more time with her daughters.
Her proudest accomplishments included running the Feet Don't Fail Me Now 5K series and The Mickelson Trail half marathon. But beyond her professional achievements and love of exercise, her fondest memories centered around attending her daughters' activities.
Mrs. DeCelle found solace in reading books, camping with her family and sweating it out during HIIT classes. All those who knew her will remember her contagious smile and unwavering strength in the face of adversity, and all her quirky little one-line jokes.
Gina is survived by her husband, Aaron DeCelle; daughters, Brooklyn and Molly; her parents; brother, Jay Hasquet; and several nieces and nephews.
While we mourn the loss of someone so young and vibrant, let us remember the moments we shared with her and celebrate her life for as long as we live.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to benefit the Matthew Sorenson Foundation. Donations can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.