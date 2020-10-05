Retta Joann Betts
Retta Jo Betts, 84, of Gillette died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court. Private burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with immediate family reuniting her with her beloved husband, Edward.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Retta’s favorite charity organization, Inyan Kara Shrine Club, 133 Cedar St., Newcastle, WY 82701.
She was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Iola, Kansas, to Lloyd and Emmaretta Heath. She graduated from Russell High School in Russell, Kansas.
She married Edward Marion Betts on Nov. 26, 1956, in Dorrance, Kansas, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. The family moved to El Dorado, Kansas, where she worked at a motel, jewelry store and the local library.
They settled in Gillette in 1977, where she worked at the George Amos Memorial Library and the local dress shop. She and her husband Ed were proud business owners of Shine-A-Blind and Retta’s Home Cleaning Services.
After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandson. She loved having coffee most mornings with her “gang” of friends, playing cards and walking. She appreciated and studied fine art and was an amazing, talented self-taught artist and painter.
She treated everyone she met in life with compassion, acceptance and generosity because those things are what encapsulated who she was and how she lived her life.
Retta is survived by a son, Martin Betts of St. Joseph, Minnesota; daughter, Alyson Zimmerschied and one grandson of Moorcroft; and sister, Patricia Dinkel of Salina Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; brothers, Mick Heath, Don Heath and Rex Heath; and sisters, Eileen (Heath) Schmidt and Naida (Heath) Yost.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
