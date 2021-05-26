Thelma Darlene “Boots” Willey, 83, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
She was born Feb. 19, 1938, to Walter Burfiend and Arbra (Landman) in Iowa.
She worked at the Pioneer Manor nursing home in Gillette for 27 years as a CNA. She and her husband later moved to Arkansas.
In 2015 she moved to Sheridan for a short time and later was moved to the the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, where she remained until the time of her death from Alzheimer’s disease.
Mrs. Willey was blessed with amazing, loving caregivers at the Legacy for whom the family is forever grateful.
She is survived by her children, Charles Czermak of Washington, Lance Czermak of California, Denic Czermak of Wyoming, Jacqueline Tibbetts of Alaska and Chris Henning of Missouri; brother, Lawrence “Sonny” Burfiend; and sisters, Florence Flack and Correne Ilsley of Sheridan.
Mrs. Willey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Willey; son, Mark Bacus; and sister, Maryetta Wood.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials in honor of Mrs. Willey may be made to the Alzheimer’s or hospice foundations in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
